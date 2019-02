Our photo of the day comes from Millarville, Canada.

This photo by Tony LePrieur of a moose calf in Canada shows us another side of Alces alces. So magnificent is a mature moose bull with its palm-leaf antlers that they tend to steal the show – rare is the photo of a moose in its youth. Consider this a prequel.

