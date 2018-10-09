Photo: So that's what seagull chicks look like

Our photo of the day reveals a link to the past.

"Dinosaurs!" writes photographer loren chipman beneath this fabulous photo of two young birds. While I was marveling at the fact that I'm not sure I've ever even seen a baby seagull before, the photographer was thinking a step ahead of my. She writes:

"Saw these and thousands more while walking Anacapa Island in Channel Islands National Park. I, for one, have no trouble recognizing these birds as the descendants of dinosaurs."

Right??

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

