Photo: So this is how they do it

Our photo of the day shows how an otter prepares its food.

Sea otters are remarkable. Humans have a hard enough time figuring out how to eat things like sea urchins, abalone, mussels, and clams, but a sea otter makes quick work out of it ... with flippers, no less. How do they manage? This photo by Sam McMillan taken in Morro Bay, California offers a hint. As Sam explains, "that's a big rock on it's chest to break shellfish and clams to eat." And sure enough, they balance a rock on their belly and whack their food upon it.

