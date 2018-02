Our photo of the day comes from beautiful Lake Ontario.

Just a snowy owl, riding on the ice. Photographer Christina Anne M describes this photo as, "Snowy Owl floating on the ice on Lake Ontario," which she took while aboard a ferry heading to Amherst Island, Ontario. Who says owls don't like to have fun?

