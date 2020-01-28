Photo: Snowy owl surveys her kingdom

Our photo of the day comes from Beiseker, Alberta.

This lovely lady comes from the lens of BRK Photos – and isn't she a beauty? Snowy owls are the largest of North American owls, and are among the largest owls in the world. They measure in at 20 to 28 inches in length, with a wing span of 54 66 inches. They weigh 3.25 to 6.5 pounds, with males smaller than females. We assume the one pictured here is a female, given her markings – males are nearly pure white. (Though this could be a younger male who still retains its juvenile markings.) Either way, what a magnificent bird!

