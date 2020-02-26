Reader's Photos
Photo: Snowy owl rides the ice
Green is the new green
snowy owl on ice
credit: Christina Anne M / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Ontario, Canada.

Consider us smitten! This gorgeous wintry bird of prey was spotted by ChristinaAnne.M, who describes the shot as a "Snowy Owl floating on the ice on Lake Ontario. Taken while I was on the ferry to Amherst Island, Ontario, Canada."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger's Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Team Treehugger
February 26, 2020

