Photo: Snowy owl is the picture of perfection

Snowy owl

credit: Christina Anne M/Flickr

Melissa Breyer

Melissa Breyer (@MelissaBreyer)
Science / Reader's Photos
January 1, 2018

Our striking photo of the day comes from the snowy wilds of Canada.

The patience and dedication of wildlife and nature photographers knows no bounds. Case in point? This gorgeous photo taken by Christina Anne M, who writes: "After laying on my stomach in the snow for 2+ hours, I was finally rewarded with an in-flight shot of this beautiful Snowy Owl!" We thank you for your perseverance, Christina!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

