Our photo of the day comes from East of Calgary, Canada.

Late night humans are called night owls because most owls are nocturnal; but not the snowy ones ... they hunt mostly during the day. Which means that photographers – like Tony LePrieur, who took this regal shot – have a better opportunity to photograph them. Lucky us!

