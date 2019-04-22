Photo: Snowy egret takes to the sky

Our photo of the day comes from Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, Utah.

Snowy egrets are endlessly photogenic, whether sitting still and statuesque in the water or showing off their elegant aerodynamics in flight. But I am especially smitten with this photo by Gary Ellwein for the revelation of details in the wings ... not to mention the character in that face!

