Photo: Snowy egret is the epitome of elegance

Some birds are charming, others majestic or graceful; the subject for our daily photo has it all.

OK, we're calling photographer Stellar Tsang "The Egret Whisperer" from hereon. Just look at that beauty. Stellar writes that the photo, titled "Slightly Disheveled," was taken during Green Heritage Fund Suriname's first dolphin research trip of 2016. "It was a very stormy afternoon and most shore birds were staying put near the river banks. And that's where I spotted this Snowy Egret (Egretta thula)."

