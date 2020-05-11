Photo: Snowshoe hare changes color with the seasons

Our beautiful photo of the day is brought to you by springtime.

How convenient to have a coat that changes with the seasons. For the snowshoe hare, who transforms from snowy white to woodsy brown as winter turns to spring, it has the added benefit of extra protection as the color of the coat follows the changing scenery. All of which is beautifully illustrated by this shot taken by photographer Tony LePrieur in Weaselhead Natural Area, Calgary.

