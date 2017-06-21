Photo: Snowshoe hare caught in the act

What? Nope ... it wasn't me eating the grass.

While snowshoe hares are white in the winter – all the better to blend in with the snow – and brown in warmer months – all the better to blend in with the brushy undergrowth – they are never green ... and thus have a hard time hiding when they are caught smack dab in the middle of the grass and greenery.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.