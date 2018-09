Our photo of the day shows the other side of waterfalls.

We are so accustomed to seeing a waterfall in all its glory, cascading down from its source. Seeing one from behind is a rare treat, like this view captured by photographer Rollie Rodriguez from behind North Falls, Silver Falls State Park, Oregon.

