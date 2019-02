Our photo of the day comes from Cambria, California.

This sweet Monterey salamander comes courtesy of photographer Rick Derevan, who must have been laying on the ground for the face-off. Such a great little creature; full of personality and a wonderful reminder to pay attention to the little guys as well.

