Photo: Small bird, big song

Our photo of the day comes from Morro Bay, California.

This photo of a canyon wren is so full of heart that you can practically hear the bird singing its song! It was taken back in January of 2017 by photographer loren chipman, who writes:

"With a group of Birders when we stumbled on this Canyon Wren on the back side of Morro Rock. A startling discovery and an amazing experience as this wonderful little bird danced around us."

And a "photo of the day" bonus, a soundtrack:

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

