Photo: Young slender legged treefrog is ready for its close-up

Our photo of the day comes the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador, where regular photo contributor Andreas Kay is working to document the area's biodiversity. Lucky for us that he shares it all! Here we have a young slender-legged treefrog (Osteocephalus mutabor), one of more than 500 species of frogs in Ecuador. We also have bonus video footage, which you can see below.

