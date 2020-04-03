Photo: A sky full of birds

Our photo of the day comes from Mono Lake, California.

A glorious crowd of Wilson's Phalaropes fills the sky in this photograph by Rollie Rodriguez. The photo was taken last July, which appears to be a time of great activity for these small waders. As Cornell Lab of Ornithology notes, "Every year in late summer, migrating Wilson's Phalaropes put on an amazing show as enormous flocks amass on salty lakes of the West. There they spin round and round in the nutrient-rich waters, creating whirlpools that stir up invertebrates that will fuel their migration to South America."

