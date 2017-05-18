Photo: The simple pleasures of wild horses

1 of 1093
wild horses

credit: Tony LePrieur/flickr

Our photo of the day, taken by Tony LePrieur, comes from West of Sundre, Alberta Canada.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW

WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK