Photo: A siege of cranes takes to the sky

Our photo of the day comes from California's Merced National Wildlife Refuge.

It is hard not to succumb to the charms of collective nouns for animal groups. Sure a "flock" would do; but a murder of crows, a parliament of owls, an exaltation of larks and a murmuration of starlings say it with so much more poetry and pizzazz.

Some animal groups have just one or two collective nouns, but cranes seem to have sparked a whole collection of them, including a "construction," "dance," "sedge," "herd," "swoop," and "seige." This beautiful photo of sandhill cranes taken by Rick Derevan serves as the perfect illustration proving any one of those descriptions appropriate.

However, given their wingspans of nearly 7 feet and the exuberant bustle of drooping feathers, I can only imagine how this scenario must have sounded. Which is why Rick's caption, "Crane Blast-Off," could surely serve as inspiration for a new collective noun for the leggy beauties ... a blast of cranes.

