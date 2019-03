Our photo of the day comes from Quebec, Canada.

This short-eared owl is so loaded with character that it seems as if it's sitting for a studio portrait. Photographer Christina Anne M has a way with raptors, always finding their personality ... even if, yes, they are birds not persons.

