Photo: See the tortoise beetle's adorable walk

Our photo of the day comes with a video from the Amazon rainforest.

Scientist/photographer Andreas Kay – who took this video of a tortoise beetle – writes: "Tortoise beetles, Cassidinae owe their name to the carapace under which they can find shelter like a tortoise, with the difference that their carapace can open for flight. This species with the scientific name Stolas coalita is from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador."

You can watch the video below and see the wonder of the shell opening to transform into wings – but it's that walk that is the thing to watch. It reminds me of how a marionette beetle might walk: Cloppy yet delicate, awkward yet synchronized, and really cute.

