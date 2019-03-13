Photo: Sea otters sharing secrets

Our photo of the day comes from Moss Landing, California.

If you've ever wondered why sea otters spend so much time floating on their backs, perhaps the real question should be, why not? It's the natural position for them to sleep, eat, and nurture their pups. Or in the case of this photo by Rollie Rodriguez, to gossip, obviously.

Now if you're wondering how they don't float away, National Geographic explains: "Otters sometimes float in forests of kelp, or giant seaweed, in which they entangle themselves to provide anchorage in the swirling sea."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

