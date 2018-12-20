Photo: Sea lions bask and cuddle

Our #goals photo of the day comes from San Francisco, California.

Oh to be a sea lion: Swim, eat, bask, cuddle, repeat. Of course there's more to life for these California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) photographed by Josefine S. at Pier 39 in San Francisco. But to laze on the dock and soak up the sun even for just a few moments seems like something worthy of aspiration.

