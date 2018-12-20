Reader's Photos
Photo: Sea lions bask and cuddle
Decadence through simplicity
Sea lions in sun
credit: Josefine S. / Flickr

Our #goals photo of the day comes from San Francisco, California.

Oh to be a sea lion: Swim, eat, bask, cuddle, repeat. Of course there's more to life for these California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) photographed by Josefine S. at Pier 39 in San Francisco. But to laze on the dock and soak up the sun even for just a few moments seems like something worthy of aspiration.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

