Photo: Sapling strives among the grown-ups

Our photo of the day is a lesson in earnest perseverance.

Behold the little tree, sprouting from a patch of green, where the other trees have made room for the sun to reach the forest floor. Photographer Michael Thomas writes of the image, "Deep in the cedar forest lives this little tree grasping at the light." It almost looks as if the elder trees are encouraging the little sapling along. Given the awareness that trees have of their neighbors, it wouldn't surprise me at all if this were the case.

