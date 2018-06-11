Reader's Photos
Photo: Sapling strives among the grown-ups
Driving sustainability mainstream
Photo: Sapling strives among the grown-ups

Tree in forest
credit: Michael Thomas/Flickr

Our photo of the day is a lesson in earnest perseverance.

Behold the little tree, sprouting from a patch of green, where the other trees have made room for the sun to reach the forest floor. Photographer Michael Thomas writes of the image, "Deep in the cedar forest lives this little tree grasping at the light." It almost looks as if the elder trees are encouraging the little sapling along. Given the awareness that trees have of their neighbors, it wouldn't surprise me at all if this were the case.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
June 11, 2018

