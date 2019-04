Our photo of the day comes from Merced National Wildlife Refuge, California.

I love the symmetry and body language in this wonderful photo taken by Rick Derevan. Rick titles the image "Lovebirds" ... given that sandhill cranes mate for life, he may have a point.

