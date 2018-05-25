Photo: Sand dunes soak up the sunset

Our photo of the day comes from Crantock Beach, England,

One of the wonderful parts about our reader photos is that the photographers often share anecdotes about getting the shots with us. Like with this otherworldly portrait of a "dunescape" taken by Andrew Hocking

at Crantock Beach. Andrew writes:

On my first "successful" outing with my new (and first) full frame camera, I revisited a previously unsuccessful location and composition. Unsuccessful because the last time I attempted to capture the sand dunes at Crantock Beach I forgot my memory card!



I resisted my usual tendency to point the camera at the sunset, instead shooting back up the beach to capture the sand dunes catching the "golden hour" light - reflecting in the foreground's meandering channels. I found that this brought new challenges - in finding a composition unspoiled by the shadow cast by the tripod and keeping my feet dry as the incoming tide crept up behind me!

