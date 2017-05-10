Photo: That's a moray

Our slippery photo of the day comes from Sydney Harbour's Clifton Gardens.

Photographer John Turnbull writes of this "coiled crooner" (Gymnothorax prasinus): "I wonder what tune a moray eel sings? "That's amore"? When the moon hits the eye like a big pizza pie..." And while this guy certainly does seem to be poised to belt one out, it may be more likely that his mouth is agape, like most eels, in order to move water over its gills in order to breathe!

