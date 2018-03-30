Photo: Rufous hummingbird stops for a pause

Although they are some of the smallest birds in the world, what hummingbirds lack in size, they make up for in skills. Consider this: They can fly up, down, around, forwards, backwards and even upside down. They can beat their wings in a figure-eight pattern, which makes them the only vertebrates capable of sustained hovering. Nature's little helicopters can fly 30 mph and crank it up to a stunning 45 mph during courtship dives. No wonder they need to stop on a branch occasionally to catch their breath.

(I'm a fangirl, read more here: 16 dazzling facts about hummingbirds.)

Thank you to Rollie Rodriguez, who took this shot at the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve in Los Angeles, California.

