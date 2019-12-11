Photo: Ruby throated hummingbird takes a pause

Our photo of the day comes from Akumal, Mexico.

Many a hummingbird photo shows the pixie beauties in flight; it's as if taking a break was almost unheard of for these wee busy birds. But perch they do – as you can see in this perfect photo taken by Tony LePrieur – just don't expect to ever see one actually walk, because it's not in their skill set. Their feet are so small and their flying so adept that they have pretty much done away with using them for anything other than perching.

