Photo: Rough-legged hawk is the picture of poise

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

The only Buteo hawks that cling to cold climates, rough-legged hawks nest mostly in tundra regions north of the boreal forest, explains Audubon. But in the winter, a few move farther south, like this beauty photographed by Tony LePrieur in Calgary, Canada. As for the name, the "rough-legged" part refers to the feathering that cascades from legs to toes, a nifty bit of finery that provides warmth for these majestic cold-climate birds.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.