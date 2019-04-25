Photo: Rock, seagull, and a perfectly dreamy sunrise

Our photo of the day comes from Mevagissey, England.

This beautiful shot was taken by Andrew Hocking, who gives us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how it came to be. Andrew writes:



"This photo was taken on my first return to the Cornish fishing harbour of Mevagissey - since a photography outing with a friend in 2013 that sparked my interest in landscape photography.

On this visit, I envisaged a shot of the lighthouse, side-lit by the rising sun at high tide. I didn't get up quite early enough (I needed the sleep though!) as the pre-sunrise light and colours were amazing as I approached Mevagissey.

Arriving at sunrise, I parked up and marched to the location I had in mind on the northern harbour wall. However, when I arrived, I was a little underwhelmed by how the elements had come together for my pre-visualised shot.

So instead, I spent the moments after sunrise photographing a rock in the water, that appeared to lead toward the rising sun. A seagull hung around long enough on one of my attempts - to add some extra interest.

The sea was calm, which I emphasised with a 10 stop filter to flatten the gently moving water. Even with a grad filter, I needed to bracket my exposures - dropping in a darker sky in post editing.

I then moved on to photographing the lighthouse, which I may process and share later..."

