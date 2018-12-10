Photo: Rock looks fluid at the Valley of Fire

Nevada never fails to please with its wonderfully surreal landscapes.

Looking like ribbon candy in the making, the Fire Wave – seen here in a photo taken by Rollie Rodriguez – is a study in contradictions. How can hard stone look so soft and fluid? Such are the mysteries of Nevada's Valley of Fire which gets its name from red sandstone designs formed from shifting sand dunes 150 million years ago. Complex uplifting and faulting of the region, followed by extensive erosion, have created the present landscape which is part Candyland, part Mars, all gorgeous!

