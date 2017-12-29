Photo: Ring in the new year with this serene American dipper

What a beautiful way to say hello to a new year; a sweet photo of a serene American dipper.

Photographed by Tony LePrieur in Kananaskis, Canada, Cinclus mexicanus is a stout little bird favoring western streams and is the continent's only truly aquatic songbird! As Cornell explains, they catch all of their food underwater in swiftly flowing streams by swimming and walking on the stream bottom. Cuties. And if this guy looks particularly chilly, they are designed for it. To be able to manage frigid waters during the colder months, American dippers are equipped with a low metabolic rate, extra oxygen-carrying capacity in the blood, and a thick coat of feathers.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

