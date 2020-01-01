Photo: Ring in the new year with resilience

Our photo of the day comes from somewhere in the snowy woods.

This image was submitted to our photo pool by Anymouse02, who writes, "Still growing, ferns at low temperatures." It struck as a lovely way to start the new year – signs of life amongst the snow. While it's not clear at what stage of life this fern is at, seeing green reaching out from the frosty white is going to be our inspiration for the new year. How do you spell resilience?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

