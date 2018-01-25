Photo: Reindeer and calves summering in Norway

credit: Josefine Stenudd/Flickr
MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW
WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK
-
Research suggests popcorn is a powerful superfood
A new study shows that popcorn has almost double the antioxidant levels of ...
-
Siberia's 'Doorway to the Underworld' is growing at an alarming rate
Expanding up to 98 feet per year as the permafrost warms, the crater ...
-
The sad slippery slope of bar soap
Majority of Americans between 18-24 now choosing liquid soap because they think bar ...
-
Coldest inhabited place on Earth gets so cold the thermometer breaks
Welcome to Oymyakon, Russia, where the village thermometer was no match for recent ...