Photo: Reindeer and calves summering in Norway

Our photo of the day comes from Glitterheim.

Photographer Josefine Stenudd took this photo of Reindeer (Rangifer tarandus) and their calves last June in Norway ... and now we know what these magnificent ruminants do during off-hours, when they're not pulling sleighs and acting as the general poster children for all things winter.

