Our photo of the day comes from Glitterheim, Norway.

While we may be more accustomed to seeing strapping antlered reindeer in winter wonderlands at this time of year, this photo by Josefine S. shows what they're up to during off-season. Reindeer deserve vacations, too!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.