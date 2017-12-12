Photo: Red-tailed black cockatoo is speckled with hearts and stars

Our photo of the day, taken by Michael Thomas, reveals the delecate detailes of a red-tailed black cockatoo. We're seeing hearts and stars! Relatives of the glossy black cockatoo, these beautiful birds are generally found in Australia's eucalyptus woodlands. Given their gorgeous colors and impressive size of around 24 inches in length, coupled with the fact that they gather in flocks, we can only imagine how dazzling it would be to see them in the wild.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

