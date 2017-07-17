Photo: Red fox takes a stroll in Nome, Alaska

We're smitten with this photo of a gorgeous red fox cruising along the edge of Council Road in Nome, Alaska. There is so much personality in its pose; such a knowing look in its eye. Is it any wonder these vulpine beauties are associated with sly behavior? This wonderful one seems to have our number. Photographer Don Quintana writes of taking the photo:

"Among my favorite animals to see, other than the Musk Ox, of course, is the Red Fox. I like to think that if I see a fox a day while driving about Nome, then that's a good day. The foxes here are not too shy and seem to just go about their business. They will, of course, acknowledge your presence, but for the most part, if you leave each other alone, your photo opportunities are boundless."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

