Photo: Red fox shows its true colors

Our photo of the day comes from the vibrant hills of California.

What an incredible creature captured on camera by photographer SMK Photo, who writes: "Went for a morning hike in Coyote Hills on Black Friday and saw this beauty. We've seen foxes a number times, but never so close or seemingly at ease with people."

Which just goes to show that if you spend Black Friday morning going on a hike instead of a trip to the mall, you will be righteously rewarded.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.