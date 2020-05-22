Reader's Photos
Photo: Red-faced spider monkey in the trees
Environmental carpe diem
spider monkey (Ateles paniscus)
credit: Stellar Tsang

Our photo of the day comes from Suriname.

The black spider monkey (Ateles paniscus) is striking for its black hair and bright red face. This species is native to Brazil, French Guiana, Guyana, and Suriname – and looks perfectly at home nestled in the trees, as you can see in this fabulous shot by photographer Stellar Tsang.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

May 22, 2020

