Photo: Red-faced spider monkey in the trees

Our photo of the day comes from Suriname.

The black spider monkey (Ateles paniscus) is striking for its black hair and bright red face. This species is native to Brazil, French Guiana, Guyana, and Suriname – and looks perfectly at home nestled in the trees, as you can see in this fabulous shot by photographer Stellar Tsang.

