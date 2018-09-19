Photo: Ready to rumble

Our photo of the day is all about the shimmy.

Reader Cindy Pennington submitted this one to our photo pool, titling it "Ready to rumble..." and indeed, this sweet bird, firmly footed and determined in gaze, seems ready for business. We love that shimmy of the feathers, captured so nicely with their bit of blur. We can't help but wonder, what happened next?

