Photo: Rare ferruginous hawk fills the sky

Our photo of the day comes from San Luis Obispo County, California.

Sam McMillan was lucky to be out – with camera (and expertise) in hand – when this ferruginous hawk (Buteo regalis) swooped into view. This gorgeous member of the Buteo hawk family is the largest of North American hawk, but sadly has declined seriously over most of its range; current population may be fewer than 4,000 pairs.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.