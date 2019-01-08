Photo: Giant rainforest snail could star in a storybook

Our photo of the day reveals more wonders of the Amazon rainforest.

I have never been to the Amazon rainforest, but in my mind, it is filled with enormous creatures that fall somewhere between prehistoric and Lewis Carroll. And going by Andreas Kay's photo of an enormous snail in the rainforest of Ecuador, I don't look to be very far off. It's hard not to imagine this giant gastropod starring in a story of its own ... maybe something with dinosaurs and a white rabbit? Well, maybe not, but you get the idea.

