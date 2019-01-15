Reader's Photos
Photo: Rainforest hoverfly has crazy moves (video)
Driving green since 2004
Advertisement

Photo: Rainforest hoverfly has crazy moves (video)
1 of 1409
hoverfly
credit: Andreas Kay / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Looking a lot like bees, hoverflies – which hover over flowers while collecting nectar – are also important pollinators. But what's blowing my mind are the contortionist skills shown in the video below, taken by scientist Andreas Kay, who is working diligently to document the biodiversity of the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador.

Sure, it's all adorbs while the creature is grooming his face and head – but wait until it goes for the wings and posterior ... hello Cirque du Soleil.


1 of 1409
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
January 15, 2019

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2019 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved