Photo: Rainforest hoverfly has crazy moves (video)

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Looking a lot like bees, hoverflies – which hover over flowers while collecting nectar – are also important pollinators. But what's blowing my mind are the contortionist skills shown in the video below, taken by scientist Andreas Kay, who is working diligently to document the biodiversity of the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador.

Sure, it's all adorbs while the creature is grooming his face and head – but wait until it goes for the wings and posterior ... hello Cirque du Soleil.



