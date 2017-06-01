Photo: Rainforest caterpillar impersonates shrubbery

Caterpillars are amazing. They are clever and cunning and have some of the best disguises out there, which is a big accomplishment for a little larva! While the ones that look like scary snakes may be my favorite, who can resist the ones that wear a plant costume? The Saturniid moth caterpillar shown here in a photo taken by Andreas Kay in Ecuador shows to what extremes the mimicry can go – an exquisite little bit of walking greenery.

