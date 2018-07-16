Photo: Rain forest caterpillar is trippy and transparent

Our photo of the day comes from Baños, Ecuador.

Some caterpillars are cute and fuzzy and star in children's books. Other are strange and transparent and have crazy spikes that scream "do not touch." Our photo of the day, taken by Andreas Kay, falls into the second camp. Featuring a stinging nettle slug caterpillar, there's a reason its got "stinging" in its name – all those spiky spines pack a punch of poison. Seems like a pretty good defense system to me – kind of invisible and painful to attack – let's hope it works!

