Photo: Quilotoa volcano leaves a lake in its wake

Our photo of the day comes from the stunning landscape of Ecuador.

When the Quilotoa volcano erupted in 1280, it left behind a tremendous caldera nearly two miles wide and more than 800 feet deep. Photographer Andreas Kay, who took the photo above, explains that it "was one of the largest explosive eruptions in the world during the past 1000 years, an order of magnitude larger than that of Mount St. Helens." Nearly 800 years later and the volcano's legacy endures, a vibrant blue crater lake named Laguna Quilotoa to remind us of the tremendous forces of nature.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

