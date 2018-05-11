Photo: Pygmy pipehorse flaunts its frippery

Well, hello, curious little creature.

This is a Sydney's pygmy pipehorse. A rare relative of the seahorse, members of this species (Idiotropiscis lumnitzeri) reach a whopping two inches in length. But what they lack in size, they make up for with their fabulous finery that helps keep them hidden in their watery habitat. Of which photographer John Turnbull proves the point, writing: "The pipehorse in focus is actually the furthest of a pair - the closest one is out of focus in the foreground." See? We didn't even see it at first!

