Photo: Pygmy pipehorse is the curiousest of creatures

Well hello, little fish ... or pygmy pipehorse, to be exact. Photographed by #marineexplorer John Turnbull in Australia, this Sydney pygmy pipehorse (Idiotropiscis lumnitzeri) blends in beautifully with its surroundings, much in the manner of its closest relatives, seahorses, pipefish and seadragons. But look closely and you'll see something else hidden in the photo. A companion! Writes Turnbull, "The pipehorse in focus is actually the furthest of a pair - the closest one is out of focus in the foreground."

