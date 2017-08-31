Photo: The puppy dog eyes of a seal pup

A while back, a Japanese study revealed that the gaze between dogs and the people who love them creates a very similar physiological profile to the relationship between mothers and babies. And thus, puppy dog eyes make a bit more sense. But what about seal pups and humans? Because all one needs is a single look into the eyes of this young pup photographed by David Selvage to know that resistance is futile!

